NASCAR schedule for 2023 Sonoma race

NASCAR is headed to Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma County, California this weekend with the Cup and Xfinity Series throughout the weekend.

The Cup Series will take place on Sunday, June 11 at 3:30 p.m. ET with the Toyota/Save Mart 350, and it can be seen on Fox and streamed on Fox Sports Live and Fox Sports app. Qualifying will air on Saturday on FS2. Tyler Reddick is the betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with +450 odds.

The Xfinity Series will be held Saturday, June 10 at 8 p.m. ET for the DoorDash 250. This marks the first time the Xfinity Series has run at Sonoma Raceway. Kyle Larson is making his second Xfinity appearance of the season and is a +225 favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. A.J. Allmendinger follows at +250. The race and qualifying can be seen on FS1 and streamed on Fox Sports Live and Fox Sports app.

All times below are ET.

Friday, June 9

4:05 p.m. — Xfinity Practice — FS1, Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports app

Saturday, June 10

12 p.m. — Cup Garage Hours

1 p.m. — Xfinity Garage Hours

3 p.m. — Xfinity Qualifying — FS1, Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports app

5 p.m. — Cup Practice — FS2, Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports app

6 p.m. — Cup Qualifying — FS2, Fox Sports Live, Fox

8 p.m. — DoorDash 250 Xfinity race — FS1, Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports app

Sunday, June 11

3:30 p.m. — Toyota/Save Mart 350 Cup race — FOX, Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports app