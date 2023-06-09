Breaking down the weather forecast for Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series will be head to Sonoma Raceway this weekend from Sonoma County, California. The DoorDash 250 Xfinity race will take place on Saturday night with the Cup Series’ Toyota/Save Mart 350 on Sunday afternoon.

Weather is not expected to be an issue this weekend. Temperatures will remain in the 70s all weekend and precipitation is barely in the forecast. Sunday will see a 25% chance of rain, but otherwise it should be a nice weekend.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Sonoma Raceway this weekend in Sonoma County, California, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, June 9

Hi 69°, Low 51°: Cool with clouds and sun, 4% chance of rain

4:05 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series Practice

Saturday, June 10

Hi 73°, Low 54°: Some brightening and cool, 1% chance of rain

3 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series Qualifying

5 p.m. ET, Cup Series Practice

6 p.m. ET, Cup Series Qualifying

8 p.m. ET, DoorDash 250 Xfinity Series race (70 laps, 156 miles)

Sunday, June 11

Hi 71°, Low 56°: Areas of low clouds and cool, 25% chance of rain

3:30 p.m. ET, Toyota/Save Mart 350 Cup Series race (110 laps, 218.9 miles)