Full undercard for Adrien Broner vs. Bill Hutchinson welterweight fight

With the sport of boxing currently running a gamut of fabulous fights (Davis-Garcia and Haney-Lomachenko for example), we will be treated to a welterweight clash between the always-lively Adrien Broner (34-4-1, 24 KO) and Bill Hutchinson (20-2-4, 9 KO). Taking place this Friday (June 9) at Florida’s Casino Miami Jai Alai, Broner-Hutchinson is scheduled for 10 rounds and will headline an eight-bout fight card.

Broner is/was one of the most animated fighters of the previous generation, always making headlines in-and-out of the ring. He has not fought professionally since February 2021, when he scored a UD victory over Jovanie Santiago. Before that, Broner fought to a draw with Jessie Vargas prior to suffering a defeat at the hands of future HOFer Manny Pacquiao. Standing at 5’6, Broner is slightly shorter than his next opponent Hutchinson.

Like Broner, Hutchinson was born in 1989, which means both fighters are hovering around the age of 34. Hutchinson does not have the same flux of fight experience that Broner does (26 pro fights compared to 39), but Hutchinson saw action much more recently, defeating Rondal Hubbert in January of 2022. Hutchinson stands at 5’8.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Broner is a massive favorite (-5000 ML) to defeat Hutchinson (12/1 ML) in Miami.

Here’s a look at the rest of the fight card scheduled for Friday, June 9, including a light heavyweight title bout between Ahmed Elbiali and Rodolfo Gomez as the Co-main event.

Full Card for Adrien Broner vs. Bill Hutchinson