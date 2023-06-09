Adrien Broner vs. Bill Hutchinson live stream: How to watch welterweight card via live online stream

With the sport of boxing recently going through an impressive lineup of highly anticipated bouts, (Davis-Garcia and Haney-Lomachenko for example), we will next see a welterweight clash between the always-lively Adrien Broner and Bill Hutchinson.

Taking place this Friday (June 9) at Florida’s Casino Miami Jai Alai, Broner-Hutchinson is scheduled for 10 rounds and will headline an eight-bout fight card. With the overall event scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET, Main event ring walks between Broner and Hutchinson are slated tentatively for 11 p.m. ET.

Broner (34-4-1, 24 KO) is/was one of the most animated fighters of the previous era, making headlines inside the ring as well as outside. He has not fought professionally since February 2021, when he earned a UD victory over Jovanie Santiago. Before that, Broner battled to a draw with Jessie Vargas prior to being defeated by future HOFer Manny Pacquiao. Standing at 5’6, Broner is two inches shorter than Hutchinson.

Like Broner, Hutchinson (20-2-4, 9 KO) was born in 1989, which means both Main event fighters on Friday are hovering around the age of 34. Hutchinson does not have the same depth of fight experience that Broner’s resume does (26 professional matches compared to 39), but Hutchinson saw action much more recently, defeating Rondal Hubbert in January before last. Hutchinson stands at 5’8.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Broner is a massive favorite (-5000 ML) to defeat Hutchinson (12/1 ML) in Miami.

The full card is set to air on Fite TV PPV for the price of $29.99. Once you purchase access to the Eubank Jr. vs. Williams pay-per-view event, you’ll be able to watch the fight either on the Fite TV website or using the Fite TV apps available for various platforms like iOS, Google Play and Roku. Ring walks for Eubank Jr. vs. Williams are expected at approximately 5:15 p.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard.

Full Card for Adrien Broner vs. Bill Hutchinson