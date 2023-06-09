WNBA schedule, TV channels, start times for Friday, June 9

Tonight’s WNBA schedule will be a busy one with five games tipping off this evening.
The biggest matchup of the night will feature the Chicago Sky hitting the road to meet the Los Angeles Sparks at 10 p.m. ET. Chicago (5-3) is coming off an exciting 108-103 overtime victory over Indiana on Tuesday. The Sky orchestrated a fourth-quarter comeback and Alanna Smith made a clutch buzzer-beating layup at the end of the fourth to send it to OT. Meanwhile, L.A. (3-3) will try to regroup after a 66-63 loss to Seattle on Tuesday, a game where it squandered a 30-10 lead in the second quarter.
Here’s the full WNBA schedule for today. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
WNBA schedule: Friday, June 9
New York Liberty vs. Atlanta Dream
Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: Ion
Live stream: Ion TV
Point spread: Liberty -7.5
Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings
Start time: 8 p.m. ET
TV channel: Ion
Live stream: Ion TV
Point spread: Wings -4.5
Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx
Start time: 8 p.m. ET
TV channel: Ion
Live stream: Ion TV
Point spread: Lynx -3.5
Chicago Sky vs. Los Angeles Sparks
Start time: 10 p.m. ET
TV channel: Ion
Live stream: Ion TV
Point spread: Sparks -3.5
Washington Mystics vs. Seattle Storm
Start time: 10 p.m. ET
TV channel: Ion
Live stream: Ion TV
Point spread: Mystics -12.5