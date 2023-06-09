WNBA schedule, TV channels, start times for Friday, June 9

Tonight’s WNBA schedule will be a busy one with five games tipping off this evening.

The biggest matchup of the night will feature the Chicago Sky hitting the road to meet the Los Angeles Sparks at 10 p.m. ET. Chicago (5-3) is coming off an exciting 108-103 overtime victory over Indiana on Tuesday. The Sky orchestrated a fourth-quarter comeback and Alanna Smith made a clutch buzzer-beating layup at the end of the fourth to send it to OT. Meanwhile, L.A. (3-3) will try to regroup after a 66-63 loss to Seattle on Tuesday, a game where it squandered a 30-10 lead in the second quarter.

Here’s the full WNBA schedule for today. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

WNBA schedule: Friday, June 9

New York Liberty vs. Atlanta Dream

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Ion

Live stream: Ion TV

Point spread: Liberty -7.5

Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: Ion

Live stream: Ion TV

Point spread: Wings -4.5

Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: Ion

Live stream: Ion TV

Point spread: Lynx -3.5

Chicago Sky vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: Ion

Live stream: Ion TV

Point spread: Sparks -3.5

Washington Mystics vs. Seattle Storm

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: Ion

Live stream: Ion TV

Point spread: Mystics -12.5