WNBA picks and predictions for Friday, June 9

Tonight’s WNBA schedule will be a busy one with five games tipping off this evening. The action will open with the New York Liberty heading south to face the Atlanta Dream and conclude with the Chicago Sky paying a visit to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Here are the odds and spreads for today’s WNBA action, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

New York Liberty at Atlanta Dream, 7:30 p.m. ET

Spread: Liberty -7.5

Total: 163

Moneyline: Liberty -305, Dream +255

The pick: Dream +7.5

New York is just 2-4 against the spread this season and has been in a handful of tight contests as its star-studded lineup continues to gel as a unit. Meanwhile, this Cheyenne Parker-led Atlanta lineup has been feisty and every one of their games has been decided by single digits. I’ll take the Dream to cover as a home underdog.

Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings, 8 p.m. ET

Spread: Wings -4.5

Total: 168.5

Moneyline: Wings -205, Mercury +175

The pick: Mercury ML

These two teams just met on Wednesday and that resulted in an 84-79 victory for Dallas. Phoenix shot poorly from the field in the fourth quarter and that let its slim lead at the start of the period slip away. At 1-4, the Mercury should have a heightened sense of urgency, especially against a team their just played 48 hours earlier. Phoenix wins here.

Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m. ET

Spread: Lynx -3

Total: 162.5

Moneyline: Lynx -140, Fever +120

The pick: Fever ML

The results haven’t quite arrived for Indiana, but it’s been highly competitive with No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston already rounding into form. The team is coming off a 108-103 overtime loss to the Sky on Tuesday, a game that it had won before Alanna Smith hit a clutch, buzzer-beating layup to send it to OT. Expect the Fever to come out focused in this one and pick up the win.

Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. ET

Spread: Mystics -12.5

Total: 156.5

Moneyline: Mystics -800, Storm +575

The pick: Storm +12.5

Washington is a heavy favorite in this one as that is a result of Storm guard Jewell Lloyd being ruled out with a foot injury. Lloyd leads the WNBA in scoring with 28 points per game and has carried this Storm squad through the first few weeks of the regular season. However, the Mystics are a league-worst 1-5 against the spread this year and have been involved in their fair share of scraps already. I’ll get bold and predict that Ezi Magbegor hold down the fort and cover.

Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m. ET

Spread: Sparks -4

Total: 159.5

Moneyline: Sparks -165, Sky +140

The pick: Over 159.5

This is the most intriguing matchup of the evening as both teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended today. Both are in the top half in the league in scoring and are capable to get into a high-scoring slugfest on any given night. Take the over, as this should be a fun one.