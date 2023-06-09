French Open live stream: How to watch men’s semifinals on Friday, June 9

We’ve entered the business end of the 2023 French Open with the men’s singles semifinals taking place on Friday, June 9. The two matches will air live on Tennis Channel and then on repeat on NBC. The semifinals can also be streamed on both Peacock and TennisChannel.com.

The day opens at 8:45 a.m. ET when #1 Carlos Alcaraz faces off against #3 Novak Djokovic. While this is not the final match of the tournament, it is arguably the biggest. Alcaraz won his first Grand Slam title last fall at the US Open while Djokovic is competing for his third title at Roland Garros and his 23rd overall Grand Slam title. Alcaraz is a -210 favorite to win the semifinal match.

The second match of the day will see #4 Casper Ruud face #22 Alexander Zverev. The start time is tentatively set for 11:30 a.m., but will depend on when Alcaraz-Djokovic concludes. This is Ruud’s second-straight semifinal appearance at the French Open, while Zverev is making his third-straight semifinal appearance at Roland Garros. Zverev is a slight favorite with -115 odds to win.

Below is a rundown of Friday’s schedule and DraftKings Sportsbook odds with the favored player listed first. All times are ET

Schedule and odds

8:45 a.m. — #1 Carlos Alcaraz (-210) vs. #3 Novak Djokovic (+175)

30 minutes after Alcaraz-Djokovic — #4 Casper Ruud (-105) vs. #22 Alexander Zverev (-115)