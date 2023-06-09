1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. #3 Novak Djokovic: Match time, live stream, TV channel, more for French Open semifinals

It might not be the final, but the biggest match of the French Open is here. On Friday, June 9, No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 3 Novak Djokovic will play in the semifinals at Roland Garros. The match gets underway at 8:45 a.m. ET and will air on Tennis Channel, with NBC offering a re-airing at 11 a.m. and Peacock offering a live stream.

The two highest remaining seeds, we see the face of tennis’ new generation face the last of the old guard in what is sure to be an instant classic. Djokovic has won the French Open twice, in 2016 and 2021. Usually Rafael Nadal’s to take, the clay court star decided to sit out this year due to injury, thus opening up the field. Alcaraz, just 20 years old, has one Grand Slam under his belt, winning the US Open last year.

The two have met just once before, with Alcaraz winning in a third set tiebreaker on clay at the ATP Masters 1000 in Madrid. Alcaraz enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -210 moneyline odds. Djokovic is available at +175.