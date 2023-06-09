4 Casper Ruud vs. #22 Alexander Zverev: Match time, live stream, TV channel, more for French Open semifinals

The French Open men’s singles tournament has reached the semifinals. The final four face off on Friday, June 9, with the finals set for Sunday. #1 Carlos Alcaraz and #3 Novak Djokovic are playing in the higher profile match, but the other semifinal should be a good one as #4 Casper Ruud takes on #22 Alexander Zverev.

Ruud and Zverev take the court after Alcaraz-Djokovic wraps up on Friday. The latter gets started at 8:45 a.m. ET and the current start time for Ruud-Zverev is listed at 11:30 a.m. The actual start time will depend on how long it takes for Alcaraz and Djokovic to wrap up their match. Both matches will air live on Tennis Channel and then on repeat on NBC after 11 a.m., with Peacock offering a live stream.

Ruud is coming off a four-set quarterfinal victory over #6 Holger Rune, which marked his first seeded match of the tournament. Prior to that he defeated Elias Ymer in the first round, Giulio Zeppieri in the second, Zhizhen Zhang in the third, and Nicolas Jarry in the Round of 16. This is his second straight semifinals appearance at Roland Garros, where he lost a year ago. He matched that later in the year, losing in the finals of the US Open.

Zverev is coming off a four-set quarterfinal victory over Tomas Martin Etcheverry. Prior to that, he beat Lloyd Harris in the first round, Alex Molcan in the second, #12 Frances Tiafoe in the third, and #28 Grigor Dimitrov in the Round of 16. This is his third straight year in the French Open semifinals. His best Grand Slam appearance was a finals appearance at the 2020 US Open.

Zverev has won two of the three matches between these two dating back to 2021. All three hav e been on hard court, with Ruud winning the most recent at the ATP Masters 1000 in Miami. Zverev is a slight favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has -115 odds while Ruud has -105 odds.