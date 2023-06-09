French Open results: Who is advancing to the finals in the men’s draw

The 2023 French Open is coming to a close with the men’s semifinals taking place on Friday at Roland Garros. The first semifinal match gets started at 8:45 a.m. ET and the second match will start approximately 30 minutes after the first match concludes. The matches are aired live on the Tennis Channel, which can also be live-streamed at tennischannel.com. They will air in replay on NBC and Peacock starting at 11 a.m.

The first semifinal match is the big one, with #1 Carlos Alcaraz facing #3 Novak Djokovic. Alcaraz is a -210 favorite to win the match at DraftKings Sportsbook while Djokovic is +175. They’ve met once prior to this match, with Alcaraz winning claiming a three-set win in a clay tournament in Madrid last year.

The second semifinal match will see #4 Casper Ruud take on #22 Alexander Zverev. Zverev is a slight favorite in this match with -115 odds while Ruud is at -105. Ruud won their last match at a hard court tournament in Miami. Zverev won the two previous, with both taking place on hard courts.

The semifinals are underway, and we’ll be tracking results as the final two men reach the final round of the 2023 French Open.

Men’s Draw

Semifinals results

#1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. #3 Novak Djokovic — 8:45 a.m. ET

#4 Casper Ruud vs. #22 Alexander Zverev — 30 minutes after Alcaraz-Djokovic

Final matchup

TBD