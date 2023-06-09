When is the 2023 French Open men’s singles final

UPDATE: Casper Ruud rolled over Alexander Zverev to advance to the men’s final. Ruud won in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, 6-0.

The 2023 men’s French Open Final will take place on Sunday, June 11 at 9 a.m. ET. It will air on NBC, and a live stream will be available on Peacock. #3 Novak Djokovic has already cemented his spot in the Finals with a win over #1 Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. He will be joined by either Casper Ruud or Alexander Zverev, who will play their semifinal matchup on Friday.

Djokovic will be making his seventh appearance in the French Open Finals. He last made it in 2021, when he won in five sets against Stefanos Tsitsipas. The latter got out to a two-set lead, but Joker battled back to pick up his second career French Open Championship. Djokovic won in straight sets in over Aleksandar Kovacevic, Marton Fucsovics, #29 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Juan Pablo Varillas in the first four rounds. He lost his first set of the tournament against #11 Karen Khachanov but then won three straight sets to advance to the semifinals against Alcaraz. Djokovic needed four sets to beat the young star but awaits his opponent in the Finals.

Ruud and Zverev will start at 12:50 p.m. ET and will wrap up later this afternoon. Ruud appeared in last year’s French Open final, but fell to the king of clay, Rafael Nadal. This marks three straight semifinal appearances for Zverev, but he is still seeking his first French Open finals appearance.

Djokovic has defeated Ruud in each of the four matchups the duo has had so far in their careers. Djokovic and Zverev are no strangers to each other. They have matched up 11 times, with Joker winning seven times. Zverev last defeated Djokovic in 2021, but it was on an indoor hard court.

When the tournament began, Djokovic had the best odds of winning at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +240. Ruud had the seventh-best odds at +2500 and was followed by Zverev at +3000.