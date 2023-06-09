Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Pirates on Friday, June 9

The New York Mets (30-33) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (32-29) will begin a three-game series on Friday, June 9. First pitch from PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. New York will start Tylor Megill (5-3, 4.40 ERA), while Pittsburgh counters with veteran lefty Rich Hill (5-5, 4.41 ERA).

The Pirates are the -120 home moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Mets are narrow +100 underdogs, and the run line is set at 9.5.

Mets-Pirates picks: Friday, June 9

Injury report

Mets

Out: 1B Pete Alonso (wrist)

Pirates

N/A

Starting pitchers

Tylor Megill vs. Rich Hill

Megill will be starting his 13th game of the season. His last three starts have either been bad outings for him or the New York lineup has let him down. Most recently, he pitched well against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing just one earned on five hits in 5.1 innings. He struck out and walked five but didn’t factor into the decision as the Mets lost, 2-1.

Hill will take the mound for the 13th time this year. The veteran gave up 11 combined earned runs over his last two starts in May but was able to get it together his last time out. He pitched 6.2 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering just one earned run on four hits while walking three and striking out six. He picked up his fifth win of the year.

Over/Under pick

This will be the first game the Mets will play since Alonso hit the injured list. They have scored at least four runs in four straight games, but the absence of the Polar Bear could end that streak. The Pirates have scored five runs in two of their last three games. Hill is a wildcard on the mound, but I am taking the under with how high the run total is.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

New York has lost six games in a row, despite having three-run leads in each of their last three games. Pittsburgh had won six in a row but dropped two of three against the Oakland Athletics. Despite the Mets’ struggles recently, I think the injury to Alonso is going to result in some inspired play. If Megill can give them a chance on the mound, I think they will pick up a much-needed win.

Pick: Mets