Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. Yankees on Friday, June 9

Baseball’s fiercest rivals renew acquaintances for the first time this year as the Boston Red Sox (31-32) head down I-95 to kick off a weekend set against the New York Yankees (37-27). First pitch from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. Righty Garrett Whitlock (2-2, 5.61 ERA) gets the ball for Boston opposite Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (7-0, 2.82).

New York enters as -150 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Red Sox at +130. The run total is set at 8.

Red Sox-Yankees picks: Friday, June 9

Injury report

Red Sox

Out: RP Richard Bleier (shoulder), SP Chris Sale (shoulder), RP John Schreiber (shoulder), INF Yu Chang (hamate), RP Joely Rodriguez (shoulder)

Yankees

Out: OF Aaron Judge (toe), SP Nestor Cortes (rotator cuff), RP Ian Hamilton (groin), OF Harrison Bader (hamstring), OF Greg Allen (hip), RP Ryan Weber (forearm), SP Carlos Rodon (back)

Starting pitchers

Garrett Whitlock vs. Gerrit Cole

Whitlock took a step back last time out, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks in 4.2 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, but he’s also been on and off the injured list so far this season. The righty has established himself as an intriguing young arm, compiling a 2.73 ERA over 151.2 innings across 2021 and 2022, and once his fastball velocity gets back up to where he’s accustomed — it’s sat at 93.4 mph after averaging 95.3 last year — he should be very solid for Boston. He’s just a couple weeks removed from blanking the Arizona Diamondbacks over five innings, and his sweeper is an elite offering, with a .182 average against and a 42.6% whiff rate.

Cole had a much needed bounce-back outing last weekend, allowing just one run over six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers before departing early due to cramping. The righty had scuffled a bit in May, with eight homers allowed and three starts of five earned runs, but he looked like his vintage self at Dodger Stadium. It’s worth noting that Cole has struggled against Boston since coming to the Yankees, allowing three or more runs in seven of his 10 regular season starts — not to mention his disastrous outing in the 2021 AL Wild Card Game.

Over/Under pick

The Yankees offense has averaged fewer than four runs per game in the four games they’ve played since Aaron Judge injured his toe at Dodger Stadium, and I expect that trend to continue tonight. Whitlock is better than his season-long numbers suggest, and it’s hard to have a ton of faith in an outfield featuring Willie Calhoun, Jake Bauers and the recently-recalled Billy McKinney. This is a thin New York lineup right now, while Boston’s scored more than three runs just once in their last six games.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

Boston has had Cole’s number throughout his time in New York, and after two straight frustrating losses in Cleveland, the Red Sox should come out desperate to get back to .500. I expect Whitlock to give this Yankees lineup fits, and at plus odds, that’s enough to have me backing the underdogs tonight.

Pick: Red Sox