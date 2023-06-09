Picks, predictions for Cubs vs. Giants on Friday, June 9

The San Francisco Giants will look to continue their run of strong play when they welcome the Chicago Cubs to Oracle Park for the start of a three-game weekend series. First pitch is set for 10:15 p.m. ET. The Cubs will send Cy Young contender Marcus Stroman (6-4, 2.39 ERA) to the mound looking for his fifth straight win, while the Giants will counter with righty Anthony DeSclafani (4-5, 3.97 ERA).

The game is more or less a pick ‘em on the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook, with Chicago at -105 and San Francisco at -115. The run total is set at 8.

Cubs-Giants picks: Friday, June 9

Injury report

Cubs

Out: OF Cody Bellinger (left knee contusion), RP Brad Boxberger (right forearm strain), SP Justin Steele (left forearm strain), INF Edwin Rios (left groin strain)

Giants

Day to day: SP Alex Cobb (left hip tightness)

Out: SP Alex Wood (low back strain), C Joey Bart (left groin strain), RP Ross Stripling (low back strain)

Starting pitchers

Marcus Stroman vs. Anthony DeSclafani

Stroman has been electric so far this season, as he’s tallied a 2.39 ERA in 79 innings — with the high-water mark coming in the form of a shutout over the Rays on May 29. He’s coming off a win over the Padres last time out in which he allowed just one unearned run in six innings of work. The big change for the righty this season has been his patented sinker, as hitters are only averaging .191 on the pitch after hitting .230 off it last year.

After a strong May, DeSclafani started June with a stumble, allowing five earned runs in three innings in his most recent start against the Orioles. Still, the righty posted a 3.48 ERA through the first two months of the season, and has only allowed 12 walks the entire year, ranking in the 95th percentile in walk rate.

Over/Under pick

With Stroman on the mound, the best play is the under. While DeSclafani got rocked his last time out, he’s had eight starts this year where he allowed three or fewer earned runs, and should be able to match Stroman pitch for pitch today against a struggling Chicago offense.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

Much like my pick for the total, I’m backing the Cubs because of Stroman. He’s been on another level this season, and should have no problem guiding the Cubs to a win today.

Pick: Cubs