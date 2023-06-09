Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Friday, June 9

MLB is back with a full slate of games set for Friday, June 9. Barring inclement weather, every team is expected to be in action, giving you a ton of options for your DraftKings DFS lineup. The featured slate has been increased to 13 games after having only five on Thursday. With so many paths to choose from, here are our favorite team stacks for Friday’s baseball action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Friday, June 9

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Jonathan India ($4,900)

Matt McLain ($4,500)

Spencer Steer ($4,300)

Elly De La Cruz ($3,700)

In the three games the Reds have played since calling up De La Cruz, they scored nine, eight and zero runs against the Los Angeles Dodgers. They will face the southpaw Jordan Montgomery on Friday. While all eyes have been on De La Cruz, fellow rookie Matt McLain is also mashing the ball, hitting .354 on the year. India and Steer are both hitting at least .279 and have upside in the middle of the Cincinnati lineup.

The Cardinals are the -175 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Reds are the +150, and the run total is set at 8.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Oakland Athletics

Christian Yelich ($4,800)

Rowdy Tellez ($4,600)

William Contreras ($4,500)

Owen Miller ($3,800)

The Athletics will be starting Luis Medina, who enters with an 0-5 record and an 8.19 ERA. What the Brew Crew lacks in consistency at the plate, they make up for with their power. Yelich and Contreras each had a double in their last game. Despite Tellez going 0-for-4 at the plate, the slugger still ended up with an RBI. Miller is a cheap option but has the best chance to get at least one hit, with a .308 batting average.

The Brewers are the -230 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Athletics are the +195 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5.

San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies

Fernando Tatis Jr. ($6,400)

Juan Soto ($6,100)

Manny Machado ($5,200)

Gary Sanchez ($3,900)

The Padres have upside this weekend as they take their power-heavy lineup into the high altitude of Coors Field. Tatis has been leading off for San Diego and had an RBI in his last game. Soto has turned his season around and finished his last game 5-for-5 with four RBI. Machado is only hitting .235 but had two hits in his last game. The Sanchize seems to have finally landed somewhere he can stick and has tallied at least two total bases in three straight games.

The Padres are the -190 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rockies are the home underdogs, and the run total is set at 11.