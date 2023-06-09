Is Tyler Herro playing for the Heat on Friday in Game 4 vs. the Nuggets?

The Miami Heat will be looking to even the 2023 NBA Finals once again as they go into Game 4 Friday down 2-1 to the Denver Nuggets. The Heat are still without shooting guard Tyler Herro, who continues to recover from a hand injury. Here’s the latest on Herro’s status ahead of Game 4.

Tyler Herro injury updates

Herro remains out for Game 4, and head coach Erik Spoelstra says he hasn’t been cleared yet for contact. The guard is doing drills and participating in warmups but he’s not going to make an appearance in Game 4. At this point, it’s safe to assume he doesn’t play in the Finals.

There’s also some concerns about wanting Herro out there on the floor to extend Miami’s rotation while also not throwing off the players who have been on this postseason run. Max Strus and Duncan Robinson are playing well enough to keep their minutes, and they need to keep their confidence high.

It might be best for the Heat to rule out Herro entirely to avoid further noise surrounding his injury but until that happens, his status will continue to be monitored.