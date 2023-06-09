How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for June 9 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode airing live from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA.

We’re on the march towards Money in the Bank on July 1 and tonight’s episode of Smackdown will continue to set the table for that show. We’ll get more qualifying matches as well as the fallout from a main event segment last week that drew in roughly three million viewers.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, June 9

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch for on Friday Night Smackdown

The main event segment of last Friday’s Smackdown served as a major pivot point in the burgeoning civil war within the Bloodline. Roman Reigns held a ceremony celebrating his 1,000 days as champion and Triple H unveiled for him a brand, new undisputed WWE Universal Championship belt. Fresh off betraying him at Night of Champions, the Usos then came out to confront the “Tribal Chief” and their younger brother Solo Sikoa. Jimmy antagonized Reigns and appeared to get Sikoa on their side before musing the champ in the face.

After Jey appealed to both his cousin and his twin brother that they need to work together as a family, Jimmy and Reigns hugged for a brief moment. That was when the champ rejected his offer to reconcile and Sikoa turned on his older brother, hitting Jimmy was a Somoan spike. Jey was spared from this attack and Smackdown went off the air with the question of where his loyalty lies. The Usos will be on tonight’s show and we should get a decision from Jey.

Elsewhere, the Money in the Bank qualifying matches roll on as more stars will be added to the men’s and women’s ladder matches tonight. On the men’s side, Mustafa Ali will face Santos Escobar and Butch will face Baron Corbin. Corbin is notably feuding with both Cameron Grimes and NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, so we’ll see if either of them costs him the match. On the women’s side, Michin will face Bayley.

Raw Women’s Champion Asuka was the guest on the Grayson Waller Effect last week and was interestingly interrupted by Iyo Sky. The two briefly traded insults in their native Japanese before more women came out to declare that they’d win MITB. Asuka would leave the ring and got to the top of the ramp before being attacked by Bianca Belair, who made it clear later that she wanted her title back. We’ll be sure to hear from the “EST” tonight.