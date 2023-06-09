Pick on the Run Line for Athletics-Brewers on June 9

It has been a historically bad start to the season for the Oakland Athletics, who despite winning their past two games enter their road series with the Milwaukee Brewers 14-50 and in search of their first three-game winning streak this season.

Oakland Athletics vs. Milwaukee Brewers (-225, 9.5)

The Athletics give Luis Medina a bulk appearance with Sam Moll as the opener in front of him on Friday, with Medina entering having allowed at least three runs in all six of his MLB pitching appearances this season with the 0-6 with five losses of at least two runs in those appearances.

Backing up Medina is a bullpen with a 6.12 ERA, which is the worst in the league by a wide margin with no other team posting a bullpen ERA worse than 4.90.

The lineup of the Athletics has also had issues, ranking 29th in the league in runs per game and 28th in batting average with three runs or fewer in 19 of their last 25 games.

Brewers starter Adrian Houser will look to keep the Athletics bats silent as he’s allowed one or zero runs in three of his last four starts and overall this season has done a good job of limiting big innings with two walks and 0.6 home runs per nine innings allowed.

At home, the Brewers lineup has been far better at lending run support to their starters than on the road, ranking third in the National League in home runs per game at home and nearly 4.5 runs per game, which is seventh in the National League while being second-to-last in runs per game in the National League on the road.

The Oakland Athletics have lost in grand fashion all season long with 22 of their last 26 losses coming by multiple runs and overall just 11 of their 50 losses have come by one run, and Friday’s series opener sets up to be another route.

The Play: Brewers Run Line -1.5 -115