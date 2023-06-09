Tracking WR DeAndre Hopkins’ free agency during 2023 offseason

The Arizona Cardinals released DeAndre Hopkins at the end of May. The veteran wide receiver is now in search of his next team. Hopkins is beginning a tour of suitors, starting with the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots. He is expected to garner a ton of interest and will look to show he still has enough left in the tank to be a relevant part of a roster heading into his 11th career season.

Hopkins was on the IAMATHLETE podcast and was asked which quarterbacks he would love to have to throw him the ball. He instantly listed Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and followed with Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles), Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) and Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers). You may have noticed that no quarterbacks from the Titans or Patriots made the list, but that doesn’t mean he won’t end up with those teams.

Hopkins has spent 10 seasons in the NFL. He was with the Houston Texans for the first seven and developed into a top wide receiver in the league. Hopkins was then surprisingly traded to the Cardinals ahead of the 2020 regular season. He was able to maintain that performance his first year with the team, but then injuries tainted his last two seasons. Hopkins has played 19 games over the last two years and has tallied 106 receptions for 1,289 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Scheduled Team Visits

Tennessee Titans

The Titans traded AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles and then drafted Treylon Burks to be their WR1 last year. He showed promise in the 11 games he was able to suit up for but finished with 33 receptions for 444 yards and a touchdown. Burks is expected to take a step forward in his second season and would complement Hopkins well if he were to land there. Robert Woods led the team in receiving a year ago but is now a member of the Houston Texans, leaving a hole on the depth chart.

New England Patriots

The Patriots seem content rolling with Mac Jones for at least one more season but have thinned their pass-catching options. Jakobi Meyers signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency, Nelson Agholor is now a member of the Baltimore Ravens, and they traded TE Jonnu Smith to the Atlanta Falcons. New England added JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mike Gesicki, but it feels like they still lack a clear WR1. Hopkins would fill that role and would help them stay relevant in a tough AFC East.