Carlos Alcaraz hits beautiful no-look winner, Novak Djokovic can only applaud in French Open Men’s semifinal [VIDEO]

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are competing in a highly touted French Open semifinal matchup. The No. 1 and No. 3 players in the world are duking it out for a shot in the finals against either No. 4 Casper Ruud and No. 22 Alexander Zverev. In the second set of their match, Alcaraz and Djokovic had an entertaining rally that ended with Alcaraz’s hitting a no-look winner that left Djokovic impressed.

The 20-year-old Alcaraz is the future of men’s tennis. Djokovic is 36 years old and regarded as one of the best tennis players ever. The fact that Alcaraz is going toe-to-toe is impressive. The cherry on top is seeing almost a passing of the torch moment as Djokovic could do nothing but applaud the young prodigy. Alcaraz is looking for his first French Open finals appearance, while Djokovic is looking for his seventh appearance and third French Open championship.