2023 College World Series Super Regional odds for June 9-12

There are 16 teams remaining in the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship, and only eight spots in Omaha.

Updated
Kentucky head baseball coach Nick Mingione, right, made remarks following their 4-2 victory against Indiana during the NCAA Regional final in Lexington Ky. on June 5, 2023. The win earned UK a spot in the upcoming Super Regional in Louisiana. Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship has reached the midway point, and from June 9-12 the 16 regional winners will play down to eight in the best-of-three Super Regional round.

There have been some upsets so far, including the 4-seed Oral Roberts Golden Eagles advancing out of the Stillwater Regional hosted by Oklahoma State. Third-seeded Duke also got past No. 10 Coastal Carolina in the Conway Regional to reach the “Sweet 16” of college baseball.

Perhaps the most-watched regional will be between the No. 2 overall Florida Gators and No. 15 South Carolina Gamecocks. The All-SEC battle pairs a USC team that was one of the best in the nation before a rash of injuries slowed down their progress. The Gators dropped a regional contest at home to Texas Tech, forcing them to win three straight to advance to the middle weekend.

Despite being the seeded team, the No. 14 Indiana State Sycamores will not host their Super Regional, and those three games will be played in Fort Worth on the campus of opponent TCU. ISU chose not to host due to staffing and facility issues.

Here are the odds for all win the 2023 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals from DraftKings Sportsbook:

* No. 16 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 1 Wake Forest Demon Deacons not offered

2023 Super Regional Winner Odds

Team Odds to win
Team Odds to win
LSU -235
Kentucky +190
Virginia −195
Duke +160
Oregon −155
Oral Roberts +125
TCU −190
Indiana State +155
Florida −140
South Carolina +110
Tennessee −165
Southern Mississippi +135
Stanford −120
Texas −110

2023 College World Series Winner Odds June 9

Team Odds
Team Odds
Wake Forest +380
Virginia +600
LSU +650
Florida +700
Tennessee +900
South Carolina +1200
Kentucky +1200
TCU +1500
Oregon +1500
Stanford +1600
Texas +2000
Duke +2500
Southern Mississippi +3500
Indiana State +3500
Oral Roberts +4000

