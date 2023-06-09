2023 College World Series Super Regional odds for June 9-12

The 2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship has reached the midway point, and from June 9-12 the 16 regional winners will play down to eight in the best-of-three Super Regional round.
There have been some upsets so far, including the 4-seed Oral Roberts Golden Eagles advancing out of the Stillwater Regional hosted by Oklahoma State. Third-seeded Duke also got past No. 10 Coastal Carolina in the Conway Regional to reach the “Sweet 16” of college baseball.
Perhaps the most-watched regional will be between the No. 2 overall Florida Gators and No. 15 South Carolina Gamecocks. The All-SEC battle pairs a USC team that was one of the best in the nation before a rash of injuries slowed down their progress. The Gators dropped a regional contest at home to Texas Tech, forcing them to win three straight to advance to the middle weekend.
Despite being the seeded team, the No. 14 Indiana State Sycamores will not host their Super Regional, and those three games will be played in Fort Worth on the campus of opponent TCU. ISU chose not to host due to staffing and facility issues.
Here are the odds for all win the 2023 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals from DraftKings Sportsbook:
* No. 16 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 1 Wake Forest Demon Deacons not offered
2023 Super Regional Winner Odds
|Team
|Odds to win
|Team
|Odds to win
|LSU
|-235
|Kentucky
|+190
|Virginia
|−195
|Duke
|+160
|Oregon
|−155
|Oral Roberts
|+125
|TCU
|−190
|Indiana State
|+155
|Florida
|−140
|South Carolina
|+110
|Tennessee
|−165
|Southern Mississippi
|+135
|Stanford
|−120
|Texas
|−110
2023 College World Series Winner Odds June 9
|Team
|Odds
|Team
|Odds
|Wake Forest
|+380
|Virginia
|+600
|LSU
|+650
|Florida
|+700
|Tennessee
|+900
|South Carolina
|+1200
|Kentucky
|+1200
|TCU
|+1500
|Oregon
|+1500
|Stanford
|+1600
|Texas
|+2000
|Duke
|+2500
|Southern Mississippi
|+3500
|Indiana State
|+3500
|Oral Roberts
|+4000