2023 College World Series Super Regional odds for June 9-12

The 2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship has reached the midway point, and from June 9-12 the 16 regional winners will play down to eight in the best-of-three Super Regional round.

There have been some upsets so far, including the 4-seed Oral Roberts Golden Eagles advancing out of the Stillwater Regional hosted by Oklahoma State. Third-seeded Duke also got past No. 10 Coastal Carolina in the Conway Regional to reach the “Sweet 16” of college baseball.

Perhaps the most-watched regional will be between the No. 2 overall Florida Gators and No. 15 South Carolina Gamecocks. The All-SEC battle pairs a USC team that was one of the best in the nation before a rash of injuries slowed down their progress. The Gators dropped a regional contest at home to Texas Tech, forcing them to win three straight to advance to the middle weekend.

Despite being the seeded team, the No. 14 Indiana State Sycamores will not host their Super Regional, and those three games will be played in Fort Worth on the campus of opponent TCU. ISU chose not to host due to staffing and facility issues.

Here are the odds for all win the 2023 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals from DraftKings Sportsbook:

* No. 16 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 1 Wake Forest Demon Deacons not offered

2023 Super Regional Winner Odds Team Odds to win Team Odds to win LSU -235 Kentucky +190 Virginia −195 Duke +160 Oregon −155 Oral Roberts +125 TCU −190 Indiana State +155 Florida −140 South Carolina +110 Tennessee −165 Southern Mississippi +135 Stanford −120 Texas −110