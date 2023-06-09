Novak Djokovic opens as -475 favorite over Casper Ruud in French open men’s singles final

The French Open men’s singles final matchup is set. No. 3 seed Novak Djokovic will face No. 4 seed Casper Ruud on Sunday morning. The match will begin at 9 a.m. ET and air on NBC and Peacock. Djokovic has opened as a -475 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Ruud is a +360 underdog. Djokovic entered the tournament with +240 odds to win it all, which was second only to Carlos Alcaraz. Ruud had +2500 odds, which was seventh best.

Djokovic is competing in his third French Open final in four years, having been a finalist in 2020 and the champion in 2021. He was eliminated in the quarterfinals last year and has two career titles at Roland Garros. Ruud is competing in the finals for a second straight year after never advancing past the third round. A year ago, he lost to Rafael Nadal in the final.

These two have met four times in their respective careers and Djokovic has won all four. They met twice in 2022 at the Nitto ATP Finals in Italy on hard court and at the ATP Masters 1000 in Rome on clay. In 2021, they met in the Nitto ATP Finals and the year prior they met at the ATP Masters 1000 in Rome.