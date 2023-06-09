French Open Odds: Best Bets & Picks to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for the Men’s and Women’s Finals

The Roland-Garros finals have arrived, which means it’s time to break down one DraftKings Sportsbook bet I like for each of the matches! Find my picks below.

Iga Swiatek vs. Karolina Muchova

Karolina Muchova UNDER 7.5 Total Games Won (-115)

Novak Djokovic vs. Casper Ruud

Set Betting: Novak Djokovic to win 3:1 (+240)

Let’s have some fun.

At the time of this article’s publication, the market for the men’s final has not been completely set on DraftKings Sportsbook. Keep an eye on my Twitter over the next day or so, as I’ll likely put out a spread play once those markets are live.

For now, I’ll highlight this plus-money prop that has a bit of an edge. Djokovic will likely be hoisting the Roland-Garros trophy at the end of Sunday’s match, but it won’t be as easy as many expect.

Ruud is coming off extremely impressive victories over Alexander Zverev and Holger Rune in the last two rounds. Nothing about the 24-year-old’s game completely jumps off the page — outside of his serving, which is underrated across the tour — but he’s a complete, composed player.

Djokovic, on the other hand, has been far from perfect in Paris. Three of Novak’s last four matches have resulted in this exact 3:1 set scoreline, demonstrating a slight dip in form. Obviously, clay is far from Djokovic’s best surface, so Ruud should be able to take advantage of that and pick up a set.

I’m not confident in Casper’s ability to find more success than that against the Djoker.

