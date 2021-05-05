Who has beaten or drawn Canelo Álvarez in his 59 professional fights

November 4 update: Canelo is headed back to the ring this weekend. He’ll face Caleb Plant and the winner will be crowned the undisputed super middleweight champion. Canelo lost his own zero against Floyd Mayweather, and will now look to take Plant’s zero. Canelo comes into the fight with the WBA, WBC, WBO, and The Ring titles while Plant holds the IBF title. Plant won his title in 2019 with a unanimous decision win over José Uzcátegui. He’s successfully defended the title three times coming into this bout.

May 8 update: Canelo beat Saunders via eighth round corner retirement. Saunders’ team threw in the towel due to Saunders’ eye damage. The challenger subsequently had surgery on the eye and is considering career retirement. At the time of the stoppage, Canelo was leading on the score cards with two scores of 78-74 and a 77-75 score.

The super middleweight division will be on display this weekend as Saul “Canelo” Álvarez faces off against Billy Joe Saunders in the second of what is expected to be three title fights to unify the super middleweight division. Álvarez holds WBA and WBC titles while Saunders holds the WBO title. Barring a rematch, the winner of this fight will likely face Caleb Plant for the IBF title, which would unify the division.

The card gets going at 8 p.m. ET and will air on DAZN via live stream. We can expect Álvarez and Saunders to make their rings walks right around 11 p.m., depending on how long the undercard lasts.

Álvarez enters the fight with a 55-1-2 record. The multi-weight class champion is unbeaten since entering the super middleweight ranks in 2018. The lone loss of his career came at super welterweight against pound-for-pound champ Floyd Mayweather on September 14, 2013. Two judges in that fight scored it in Mayweather’s favor (116-112 and 117-111) and one judge scored it a 114-114 draw. Álvarez entered the fight 42-0-1 and was the underdog, so it is not a surprise he lost his zero to an all-timer in the boxing ranks.

Álvarez has two draws on his record and they came at very different times in his professional career. The first draw came in his fifth career fight, which came against Jorge Juarez. The four-round fight came on June 20, 2006 and was fought at welterweight. One judge scored it 39-37 for Álvarez, one scored it 39-37 for Juarez, and one scored it 38-38.

The second draw of Álvarez’s career came in a slightly higher profile fight. Following his loss to Mayweather, Álvarez won seven straight fights that included claiming the WBA and The Ring middleweight titles. In his 52nd career fight, Álvarez faced Gennadiy Golovkin for those two belts plus Golovkin’s WBC middleweight title on September 16, 2017. One judge scored the fight 115-113 for Golovkin, one scored it a 114-114 draw, and one went wildly the other direction with a 118-110 decision for Álvarez to create the draw.

Álvarez never fought a second time against Mayweather or Juarez, but he did face Golovkin immediately after the draw. The two squared off on September 15, 2018, nearly one year to the day after their first fight. Álvarez won a majority decision, claiming two scorecards at 115-113 with a third scorecard deciding the fight a 114-114 draw.

Saunders enters this fight with s 30-0 record and holding the WBO super middleweight title. Saunders claimed the title with a May 18, 2019 win over Shefat Isufi via unanimous decision. He is currently the fourth-ranked super middleweight.