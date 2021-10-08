Who is Russell Wilson’s backup for fantasy football?

The Seattle Seahawks lost 26-17 to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football to open Week 5, but they suffered a bigger loss than just the game. Quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a dislocated finger on his throwing hand during the game and his status moving forward is in question.

The x-rays came back negative, but he is headed for an MRI to get an idea of any further damage to the finger. Ian Rapoport is reporting Wilson has something called mallet finger, which is, “essentially a sprained joint that makes it hard to flex a finger.” Seahawks beat writer Michael-Shawn Dugar thinks “uh, that’s bad” based on his readings over the past day.

Geno Smith is Wilson’s backup quarterback on the Seahawks depth chart. He came on in place of Wilson late in the third quarter and impressed in limited work. Smith completed 10 of 17 passes for 131 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and scrambled for 23 yards. It’s also worth noting that the interception came after Tyler Lockett was tripped up and went down. The pass likely would have not been completed to the receiver, but he would have had a chance to break up the pick.

The Seahawks currently have Jake Luton on their practice squad. If Wilson was going to miss Week 6 or more, the team would either promote Luton or sign a veteran to back up Smith moving forward.