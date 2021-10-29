Who has the most home runs in World Series history?

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve slammed a solo home run in Game 2 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves, giving him 22 career homers in the postseason. That ties him with former Yankees great Bernie Williams for the second-most playoff homers ever. (Manny Ramirez has the most with 29).

But after that blast, you might have been thinking about World Series home run history and where Altuve’s homer puts him. Here is a list of the players who have hit the most World Series homers, both all-time and since the start of the Wild Card Era in 1995.

World Series home run record

To the surprise of no one, Yankees dominate the all-time list.

1. Mickey Mantle: 18 HRs

2. Babe Ruth: 15 HRs

3. Yogi Berra: 12 HRs

4. Duke Snider: 11 HRs

5. (tied) Lou Gehrig: 10 HRs

5. (tied) Reggie Jackson: 10 HRs

7. (tied) Joe DiMaggio: 8 HRs

7. (tied) Bill Skowron: 8 HRs

7. (tied) Frank Robinson: 8 HRs

World Series home run record (Wild Card Era)

Since 1995, the World Series home run leaderboard has a little more diversity in terms of teams represented.

Altuve’s former teammate George Springer leads the pack along with former Phillie Chase Utley, both of whom have seven World Series home runs.

From there, you have a three-way tie for third as Williams has five World Series home runs, as do two players who are playing in the 2021 Fall Classic — Joc Pederson and Alex Bregman.

Altuve is a little further down the list. His home run on Wednesday was his third in World Series play. That ties him with, among many others, current teammates Carlos Correa and Yuli Gurriel.