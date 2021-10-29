Who is Dak Prescott’s backup for fantasy football?

The Dallas Cowboys returned from their Week 7 bye and still face a big question at the quarterback position. Dak Prescott suffered a calf injury on the final play of the team’s Week 6 win over the New England Patriots. The team had a bye in Week 7, but Prescott has been limited thus far in the team’s Week 8 practices.

Prescott and the Cowboys have been optimistic about his chances of playing, but recent odds movement suggests sportsbook are not so optimistic. The Cowboys were two-point favorites coming into game week and are now 2.5-point underdogs. Outside of a report from an “NFL Insider” or the Cowboys updating things, this is as good a hint as you’re going to get that Prescott is a longer shot to play on Sunday against the Vikings.

If Prescott cannot go, Cooper Rush would get the start in his place and Will Grier would be his backup. The Cowboys first signed Rush in 2017 as an undrafted free agent. He spent some time on the Giants practice squad in 2020 before returning to the Cowboys. This past summer, he beat out Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci for the backup role. The Cowboys claimed Grier off waivers from the Panthers on September 1.

Rush has appeared in five games over 4+ seasons with the Cowboys. In 2017 he completed one of three passes for two yards. His primary work thus far has been in the preseason.