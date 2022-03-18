Who has the best and worst odds to reach Final Four from East Region after First Round

One regional of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is complete after the first round, and four spots in the Sweet 16 are up for grabs on Saturday and Sunday. It’s been a wild opening round, but only one upset has happened so far in this quadrant of the bracket.

Let’s take a look at the odds of some of its top contenders at DraftKings Sportsbook as we enter the second round of March Madness.

Here are the odds for each remaining team in the East Region to make it to the Final Four entering the second round of the tournament. As expected Baylor is the big favorite, but Purdue and UCLA are not far behind. Kentucky would have likely been close to Baylor, but they lost 85-79 to No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s in one of the bigger upsets in NCAA Tournament history.

No. 6 seed Texas looked very good in the first round against No. 11 seed Virginia Tech,.No. 5 Saint Mary’s and No. 8 North Carolina will be underdogs in the second round, but No. 7 seed Murray State has a great chance at advancing as they’re matched up with the Cinderella of the event so far in Saint Peter’s.

No. 1 Baylor +950

No. 3 Purdue +1200

No. 4 UCLA +1800

No. 6 Texas +4000

No. 5 Saint Mary’s +6000

No. 8 North Carolina +7000

No. 7 Murray State +9000

No. 15 Saint Peters +10000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.