Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of April

The month of April looks to have plenty of interesting releases from Jordan Brand, Nike and Adidas through its Yeezy line.

The month starts hot with the highly-anticipated Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 College Navy, otherwise dubbed the Georgetowns, on April 2. Last year’s white/neutral grey Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 sold out quickly (like basically any other Air Jordan 1 High) and has been consistently selling for above retail since on StockX. The Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 is said to have the highest quality materials and a shape most similar to the OG Air Jordan 1s, so these are sure to be popular.

We’re also expecting several releases on April 8 which will have sneakerheads reaching for their phones and praying to the sneaker gods to get a W. There are the Union x Air Jordan 2 coming in two different colors and a pair of Off-White Nike Blazers both expected to drop. The following day is expected to see a restock of one of the most popular Yeezy 350 V2 colorways in the Zebras.

There are plenty of more releases to come as well, although it should be noted that these releases are all subject to change, as over the past several years release dates have been changed frequently and will little notice. We’ll also update this page throughout the month as more releases get added to the calendar.

If you have questions or just want to talk sneakers, hit on me up on Twitter — my username is @a_silva32. Good luck if you’re going after any of these sure-to-be popular releases!