Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of April

Andy Silva provides a look at some of the latest and greatest kicks to hit retail for the month of April.

By Andy Silva

The month of April looks to have plenty of interesting releases from Jordan Brand, Nike and Adidas through its Yeezy line.

The month starts hot with the highly-anticipated Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 College Navy, otherwise dubbed the Georgetowns, on April 2. Last year’s white/neutral grey Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 sold out quickly (like basically any other Air Jordan 1 High) and has been consistently selling for above retail since on StockX. The Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 is said to have the highest quality materials and a shape most similar to the OG Air Jordan 1s, so these are sure to be popular.

We’re also expecting several releases on April 8 which will have sneakerheads reaching for their phones and praying to the sneaker gods to get a W. There are the Union x Air Jordan 2 coming in two different colors and a pair of Off-White Nike Blazers both expected to drop. The following day is expected to see a restock of one of the most popular Yeezy 350 V2 colorways in the Zebras.

There are plenty of more releases to come as well, although it should be noted that these releases are all subject to change, as over the past several years release dates have been changed frequently and will little notice. We’ll also update this page throughout the month as more releases get added to the calendar.

Sneaker Release Schedule for April

Sneaker Release Date Retail Price
Adidas Crazy 1 Sunshine Marimekko x adidas Ultra Boost 5.0 April 1 N/A
Women's Marimekko x adidas Ultra Boost 5.0 April 1 $200
Nike Dunk Low Halloween April 1 $110
Air Force 1 Purple Skeleton April 1 $130
Women’s Nike Air Max 90 Siempre Familia April 1 $130
Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Georgetown" April 2 $200
Blondey McCoy X Adidas Gazelle Indoor Shoe April 2 $90
Nike SB Dunk Low "Polaroid" April 5 $120
Women's Air Jordan 1 Low Marina Blue April 5 $100
Women's Air Jordan 1 Low Sherpa Fleece April 5 $110
Nike Women's Dunk High FLS April 6 $120
Nike Women's Dunk High Vintage Black April 7 $125
Nike Air Max 97 'Rush Orange' April 7 $185
Nike Blazer Mid '77 Jumbo 'White/Mantra Orange' April 7 $110
Adidas Yeezy QNTM Mono Carbon April 7 $250
Union x Jordan 2 Retro SP Grey Fog April 8 $225
Union x Jordan 2 Retro SP Rattan April 8 $225
Air Jordan 1 Mid "USA" adidas Crazy 1 April 8 $135
Women's Air Jordan 1 Low Football Grey April 8 $100
Women's Air Jordan 1 Low Light Madder Root/Dark Teal Green April 8 $100
Off-White x Nike Blazer Low Black/Electro Green April 8 $140
Off-White x Nike Blazer Low White/University Red April 8 $140
Reebok Question "Mocha" April 8 $160
Reebok Shaqnosis "Big Aristotle" April 8 $150
Air Jordan 5 Jade April 9 $200
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Zebra April 9 $230
Women's Air Jordan 1 Mid Sanddrift April 12 $135
Air Jordan 1 Zoom Cmft April 12 $140
Nike Dunk Low Fossil Rose April 15 $110
Air Jordan 7 SE “Sapphire” April 16 $210
Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Sulfur” April 16 $90
A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 2 April 29 $225
Air Jordan 13 Brave Blue April 30 $200

