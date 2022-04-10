How many teams make the NBA play-in tournament?

The NBA play-in tournament will officially begin on Tuesday, April 12, which is only a couple of days after the regular season. This is the third consecutive year that the NBA has had the play-in tourney and it has afforded teams another opportunity to keep their playoff dreams alive.

How many teams are in the NBA play-in tournament?

There are eight teams in the play-in tournament — four in the Eastern Conference and four in the Western Conference. In the east, the four play-in teams are the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks, and Charlotte Hornets. Currently, we do not the matchups for the play-in because both the Hawks and Nets are only one game behind the Cavs for the No. 7 seed, which would be huge.

In the west, the four play-in teams are the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, and San Antonio Spurs. The Pelicans and Spurs are locked in for the 9/10 matchup, meaning that the winner will get to play one more game. The T’Wolves will likely be the No. 7 seed, but they are only two games behind the Denver Nuggets, who are in sixth.