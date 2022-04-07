Off-White x Nike Blazer Low: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Nike will be releasing a pair of Off-White x Nike Blazer Lows in Black and Electro Green and White and University Red colorways on April 8 through the SNKRS app for a retail price of $140.

“In accordance with Abloh’s wishes, and in partnership with his wife, Shannon Abloh,” the Off-White x Nike Blazer Low is set to drop on 4/8. pic.twitter.com/XLhoIOQ3KH — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) March 30, 2022

The models continue Abloh’s tweaking of classic Nike silhouettes along with some of his trademark design signatures, such as the zig zagging set of lacing overlays along with strategically placed holes on the upper, an exposed foam tongue and an almost unfinished aesthetic. Nike says Abloh looked toward the Air Terra Humara’s heel shape as an inspiration and asked, “Can we splice the real Humara tooling and fuse it into a vulcanized sole?” The answer was clearly yes.

Abloh had previously delivered a take on the Blazer High as part of “The Ten” collection in 2017. He subsequently delivered a Serena Williams rendition in August 2018, along with the “All Hallow’s Eve” and “Grim Reaper” colorways in October 2018.

The shoes also could be one of the final designs worked on by Abloh prior to his death in November 2021. It’s not known how many models were in the pipeline when Abloh passed or how many will ever release to the general public. Thus, this could be one of the final chances to own a piece of Abloh’s design legacy with Nike.

Off-White x Nike Blazer Low Release Details Sneaker Release Date Price Sneaker Release Date Price Off-White x Nike Blazer Low Black/Electro Green April 8 $140 Off-White x Nike Blazer Low White/University Red April 8 $140

To see more of this month’s releases, check out our release date calendar.