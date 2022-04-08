Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Adidas and Yeezy will be restocking the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” through the Adidas Confirmed app and the Yeezy Supply website for a retail price of $230.

YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 WHITE/CORE BLACK/RED. AVAILABLE APRIL 9 EXCLUSIVELY IN THE UNITED STATES, AFRICA, INDIA AND THE MIDDLE EAST ON https://t.co/pzsXngPlBu, ON CONFIRMED IN THE UNITED STATES, ON THE ADIDAS APP IN SELECT COUNTRIES, AND ON YEEZY SUPPLY. pic.twitter.com/nhrKofsfNV — adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) April 6, 2022

The draw is currently open on the Confirmed app and will remain open until Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET. The draw will then take place at 11 a.m. ET and users will be notified of their draw results. Right from the Confirmed app, here’s how the draw works:

Perhaps the most popular of all the many Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorways, the Zebras originally released in February of 2017. This colorway has been re-released several times since its original drop and has increased in price from its initial $220 price tag up to $230.

The upper of this sneaker is constructed of Primeknit and combined with a Boost midsole has proven to be one of Adidas’ most comfortable models in the minds of many. In addition to its white-and-black stripes, the shoe features “SPLY-350” in red along the lateral side.

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is one of Adidas’ most prolific models, so if you aren’t lucky enough to snag a pair of the Zebras on Saturday fear not, there will be other opportunities to acquire a pair of 350 V2s. They just won’t be Zebras.

