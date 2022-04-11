Sneaker News: DJ Khaled teases Jordan collab

DJ Khaled is a notorious sneakerhead and known to have many rare pairs of Air Jordans. He reportedly has over 10,000 pairs of sneakers, as seen here and here, and has even collaborated with Jordan Brand in past, including some — the Air Jordan 3 DJ Khaled Grateful and the Air Jordan 3 DJ Khaled Father of Asahd — which can be found for a pretty penny on the secondary market.

On an otherwise sleepy Monday, DJ Khaled shook up the sneaker world with a teaser of a potential new collab with Jordan Brand on a pack of Air Jordan 5s.

#FANLUV MEETING STARTING NOW



Meeting Update

➡️ #WTB X #JORDAN official Release“S” (with an S)



Time⏱:

➡️Official Releases This Year to the world





Agenda Items :

➡️Jordan 5(s)

➡️Friends And Family ‍ ‍ ‍

➡️Full Apparel Line

➡️Samples



KEEP GOING ⏩ pic.twitter.com/iG4ttvLlOC — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) April 11, 2022

There appear to be at least several colorways teased, including one which gives off some classic Air Jordan 5 “Grape” vibes. There also appear to be dark purple, light purple, light blue, peach/orange and mint colorways. The classic “Nike Air” logo is seen on the back of some pairs, with DJ Khaled’s “We The Best” logo on the back of others.

Here is a better look at some of the colorways:

KEEP GOING ⏩ @Jumpman23 pic.twitter.com/RNjN2SNGRD — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) April 11, 2022

There is also a tease for some matching apparel as well.

No potential release date has been given for this collaboration nor how much product will be available to the public and how/where to buy it.

To see more of this month’s releases, check out our release date calendar.