Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the week of April 10-17, including the Union x Air Jordan 2

This coming week may be slightly quieter on the sneaker scene, although it may end with a bang thanks to the Union LA x Air Jordan 2, which is reportedly set to release on April 15. Fans of the Reebok Pump will also have a chance to purchase a new colorway of the Omni Zone II which pays homage to Dee Brown, who famously wore them when he won the 1991 NBA Dunk Contest.

It should be noted that these releases are all subject to change, as over the past several years release dates have been changed frequently and will little notice, as evidenced by several of this week’s releases pushed back from last week.

If you have questions or just want to talk sneakers, hit on me up on Twitter — my username is @a_silva32.