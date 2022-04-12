Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the week of April 10-17, including the Union x Air Jordan 2

This coming week may be slightly quieter on the sneaker scene, although it may end with a bang thanks to the Union LA x Air Jordan 2, which is reportedly set to release on April 15. Fans of the Reebok Pump will also have a chance to purchase a new colorway of the Omni Zone II which pays homage to Dee Brown, who famously wore them when he won the 1991 NBA Dunk Contest.
It should be noted that these releases are all subject to change, as over the past several years release dates have been changed frequently and will little notice, as evidenced by several of this week’s releases pushed back from last week.
Sneaker Release Schedule for April 10-17
|Sneaker
|Release Date
|Retail Price
|Nike SB Dunk Low "Polaroid"
|April 12
|$120
|Women's Air Jordan 1 Mid Sanddrift
|April 12
|$135
|Air Jordan 1 Zoom Cmft
|April 12
|$140
|Women's Air Jordan 1 Acclimate
|April 13
|$150
|New Balance x GANNI 2002R
|April 13
|$150
|Air Trainer 1 Light Smoke Grey and Honeydew
|April 14
|$150
|Air Max 95 Summit White and Wolf Grey
|April 14
|$175
|Union x Jordan 2 Retro SP Grey Fog
|April 15
|$225
|Union x Jordan 2 Retro SP Rattan
|April 15
|$225
|Women's Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low SE
|April 15
|$145
|Air Force 1 '07 Ale Brown and Sanddrift
|April 15
|$100
|Reebok Pump Omni Zone II Core Black / Glen Green / Ftwr White
|April 15
|$160
|Reebok Smiley Classic Leather Pump 50th Shoes
|April 15
|$250
|Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 2002R 'Conversations Amongst Us'
|April 15
|$130
|Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 550 'Conversations Amongst Us'
|April 15
|$120
|Air Jordan 7 SE “Sapphire”
|April 16
|$210