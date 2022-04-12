 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the week of April 10-17, including the Union x Air Jordan 2

Andy Silva provides a look at some of the latest and greatest kicks to hit retail for the week ahead.

By Andy Silva

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

This coming week may be slightly quieter on the sneaker scene, although it may end with a bang thanks to the Union LA x Air Jordan 2, which is reportedly set to release on April 15. Fans of the Reebok Pump will also have a chance to purchase a new colorway of the Omni Zone II which pays homage to Dee Brown, who famously wore them when he won the 1991 NBA Dunk Contest.

It should be noted that these releases are all subject to change, as over the past several years release dates have been changed frequently and will little notice, as evidenced by several of this week’s releases pushed back from last week.

Continue to check back every week for the new weekly release calendar that will be updated as needed.

If you have questions or just want to talk sneakers, hit on me up on Twitter — my username is @a_silva32. Good luck if you’re going after any of these sure-to-be popular releases!

Sneaker Release Schedule for April 10-17

Sneaker Release Date Retail Price
Sneaker Release Date Retail Price
Nike SB Dunk Low "Polaroid" April 12 $120
Women's Air Jordan 1 Mid Sanddrift April 12 $135
Air Jordan 1 Zoom Cmft April 12 $140
Women's Air Jordan 1 Acclimate April 13 $150
New Balance x GANNI 2002R April 13 $150
Air Trainer 1 Light Smoke Grey and Honeydew April 14 $150
Air Max 95 Summit White and Wolf Grey April 14 $175
Union x Jordan 2 Retro SP Grey Fog April 15 $225
Union x Jordan 2 Retro SP Rattan April 15 $225
Women's Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low SE April 15 $145
Air Force 1 '07 Ale Brown and Sanddrift April 15 $100
Reebok Pump Omni Zone II Core Black / Glen Green / Ftwr White April 15 $160
Reebok Smiley Classic Leather Pump 50th Shoes April 15 $250
Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 2002R 'Conversations Amongst Us' April 15 $130
Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 550 'Conversations Amongst Us' April 15 $120
Air Jordan 7 SE “Sapphire” April 16 $210

More From DraftKings Nation