Reebok Pump Omni Zone II: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Reebok is set to drop a colorway of the Reebok Pump Omni Zone II paying homage to the man who perhaps put the model on the map. former NBA Dunk Contest winner Dee Brown.

The Reebok Pump Omni Zone II is showing love to the man that made them famous.



Inspired by Dee Brown's days as a member of the Celtics and his iconic dunk in 1991, the Omni Zone II is getting a 'Parquet Court' colorway. https://t.co/5Uzwszony0 pic.twitter.com/CA6SFgutzy — SoleSavy (@SoleSavy) April 12, 2022

Brown famously pumped up his Pump Omni Zone II during the 1991 NBA Dunk Contest in Charlotte before his famous “No Look” dunk which brought him home the title.

In turn, this pair clearly is Celtics-inspired, featuring the black, white and green colors of the 17-time NBA Champions. Not to mention the insoles which appear to be paying tribute to the famed parquet from the old Boston Garden. Celtics fans are likely to love this homage to the past which also pairs nicely with all their team apparel as Boston looks to make a deep run in the NBA Playoffs.

The Pump Omni Zone II “Celtics” will release on April 15 for a retail price of $160.

Reebok is also releasing another pair of Pump sneakers on April 15. The Smiley Classic Leather Pump 50th Shoes will retail for $250 and will feature what Reebok says is peel-off paint that will reveal a custom 50th anniversary Smiley graffiti print. Pump accents can clearly be seen in bright yellow on the outer lateral side.

To see more of this month’s releases, check out our release date calendar.