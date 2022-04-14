 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Reebok Pump Omni Zone II: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Andy Silva breaks down the release details for the Reebok Pump Omni Zone II set for re-release on April 15.

By Andy Silva

Reebok is set to drop a colorway of the Reebok Pump Omni Zone II paying homage to the man who perhaps put the model on the map. former NBA Dunk Contest winner Dee Brown.

Brown famously pumped up his Pump Omni Zone II during the 1991 NBA Dunk Contest in Charlotte before his famous “No Look” dunk which brought him home the title.

In turn, this pair clearly is Celtics-inspired, featuring the black, white and green colors of the 17-time NBA Champions. Not to mention the insoles which appear to be paying tribute to the famed parquet from the old Boston Garden. Celtics fans are likely to love this homage to the past which also pairs nicely with all their team apparel as Boston looks to make a deep run in the NBA Playoffs.

The Pump Omni Zone II “Celtics” will release on April 15 for a retail price of $160.

Reebok is also releasing another pair of Pump sneakers on April 15. The Smiley Classic Leather Pump 50th Shoes will retail for $250 and will feature what Reebok says is peel-off paint that will reveal a custom 50th anniversary Smiley graffiti print. Pump accents can clearly be seen in bright yellow on the outer lateral side.

Reebok Pump Release Details

Sneaker Release Date Retail Price
Reebok Pump Omni Zone II Core Black / Glen Green / Ftwr White April 15 $160
Reebok Smiley Classic Leather Pump 50th Shoes April 15 $250

