Air Jordan 7 “Sapphire”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Andy Silva breaks down the release details for the Air Jordan 7 Retro “Sapphire” set for re-release on April 16.

By Andy Silva

Jordan Brand is set to release a new colorway celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 7 on April 16. It will retail for $210.

Once again designed by the legend Tinker Hatfield, the Air Jordan 7 would take some of its cues from an Afropop poster Hatfield found as well as one of the designer’s other sneaker creations — the Huarache. In fact, if you look closely, the Air Flight Huarache basketball model, also released in 1992 and made famous by Michigan’s Fab Five, bears a striking resemblance to the Air Jordan 7. The inner bootie, cut out and material build all helped to make it one of the lightest Air Jordans ever.

The shoe would also mark the departure of several signature Nike elements, such as the Swoosh and visible Air, one of the earliest signs of the future Jordan Brand that would be on the horizon.

Saturday’s release celebrates the shoe’s pearl anniversary, utilizing what the brand describes as a “Shimmer” leather upper along with semi-transparent midfoot and collar panels plus Sapphire underlays.

Air Jordan 7 “Sapphire” Release Details

Sneaker Release Date Retail Price
Air Jordan 7 SE “Sapphire” April 16 $210

To see more of this month’s releases, check out our release date calendar.

