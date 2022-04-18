 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the week of April 17-24, including Adidas x Parley

Andy Silva provides a look at some of the latest and greatest kicks to hit retail for the week ahead.

By Andy Silva Updated

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

This coming week will be the quietest of the month, with several Adidas classics coming out in partnership with Parley, utilizing recycled plastic materials.

It should be noted that these releases are all subject to change, as over the past several years release dates have been changed frequently and will little notice.

Continue to check back every week for the new weekly release calendar that will be updated as needed.

If you have questions or just want to talk sneakers, hit on me up on Twitter — my username is @a_silva32. Good luck if you’re going after any of these sure-to-be popular releases!

Sneaker Release Schedule for April 17-24

Sneaker Release Date Retail Price
Sneaker Release Date Retail Price
Adidas Yeezy 700 MNVN GEODE April 19 $220
M&M’S X Adidas Forum Low 84 April 19 $150
Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 650R (four colorways) April 19 $165
Adidas NMD_V3 April 21 $160
ACG Mountain Fly Low GORE-TEX Hazel Rush April 22 $180
ACG Mountain Fly Low GORE-TEX Dark Smoke Grey April 22 $180
Adidas Forum Mid Parley April 22 $120
Adidas Stan Smith Parley April 22 $120
Adidas Superstar Parley April 22 $120
Pharrell Williams Hu NMD S1 Ryat Shoes April 23 $250

More From DraftKings Nation