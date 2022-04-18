Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the week of April 17-24, including Adidas x Parley

This coming week will be the quietest of the month, with several Adidas classics coming out in partnership with Parley, utilizing recycled plastic materials.
It should be noted that these releases are all subject to change, as over the past several years release dates have been changed frequently and will little notice.
Continue to check back every week for the new weekly release calendar that will be updated as needed.
Sneaker Release Schedule for April 17-24
|Sneaker
|Release Date
|Retail Price
|Adidas Yeezy 700 MNVN GEODE
|April 19
|$220
|M&M’S X Adidas Forum Low 84
|April 19
|$150
|Adidas NMD_V3
|April 21
|$160
|ACG Mountain Fly Low GORE-TEX Hazel Rush
|April 22
|$180
|ACG Mountain Fly Low GORE-TEX Dark Smoke Grey
|April 22
|$180
|Adidas Forum Mid Parley
|April 22
|$120
|Adidas Stan Smith Parley
|April 22
|$120
|Adidas Superstar Parley
|April 22
|$120