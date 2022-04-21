 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Yeezy Foam Runner: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Andy Silva breaks down the release details for the two colorways of the Yeezy Foam Runner set for release on Friday, April 22.

By Andy Silva

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Adidas and Yeezy will be releasing the Yeezy Foam Runner “Sulfur” and restocking the Yeezy Foam Runner “Stone Sage” through the Adidas Confirmed app and the Yeezy Supply website for a retail price of $90 for adults. There will also be full family sizing available for both colorways.

The draw is currently open on the Confirmed app and will remain open until Friday at 10:30 a.m. ET. The draw will then take place at 11 a.m. ET and users will be notified of their draw results. Right from the Confirmed app, here’s how the draw works:

As I’ve mentioned previously, the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner is a ... let’s call it unique “sneaker.” This silhouette is part of the trend of plastic clog-like footwear, including the ever-popular Crocs, which can be seen on the feet of the youth of today. The one-piece foam upper is constructed with multiple ventilation points and is designed with comfort in mind. The shoe blends harvested algae with Adidas’ own EVA materials.

The first pair of Foam Runners to release was the “Ararat” colorway in June 2020, although back then it was exclusive to Yeezy Supply and had a retail price of $75. The futuristic appearance of the shoe is attention-grabbing, and currently, all colors available – including the “Onyx,” “Sand,” “Cream Clay” and Red October-esque “Vermillion” — appear to be fetching above retail on StockX.

The “Stone Sage” colorway had previously released on March 11, 2022.

Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner Release Details

Sneaker Release Date Retail Price
Sneaker Release Date Retail Price
Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Sulfur” April 22 $90
Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Stone Sage” April 22 $90

To see more of this week’s releases, check out our release date calendar.

More From DraftKings Nation