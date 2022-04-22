Air Force 1 Billie: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Nike is teaming up once again with pop star Billie Eilish for the release of the Air Force 1 Billie on Monday, April 25, with a retail price of $170.

Billie Eilish's Nike Air Force 1 High collaboration finally drops on Monday, April 25th

Eilish had previously worked on versions of a pair of lesser-heralded models, the AJKO and the Air Jordan 15. The pop star goes a little more mainstream in working on the Air Force 1, a true classic and a staple of Nike’s basketball catalog, albeit with her own unique twist.

On SNKRS, Nike says Eilish attempted to infuse her own personal sense of style by incorporating the five chunky straps seen on the upper of the shoe covering the laces, meant to mimic the star’s penchant for oversized styling. The brand also notes the shoe is made of environmentally-friendly materials, including Nike Grind in the midsole. The synthetic nubuck upper is also made from post-consumer recycled content, according to Nike, and the Mushroom colorway matches the apparel collection set to release in tandem with the shoe.

Air Force 1 Billie Release Details Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Air Force 1 Billie April 25 $170

