Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the week of April 24-May 1, including Nike x Doernbecher

We close out the month of April strong, starting on Monday’s drop of the Billie Eilish Air Force 1 and then moving on a Packer collab on the Reebok Answer IV, the “Navy” Air Jordan 13 which closely resembles the OG Air Jordan 13 lows from 1998 and the annual Doernbecher capsule.

For those who are unfamiliar, every year Nike gives young patients at the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Oregon the opportunity to design their own shoe. Proceeds from the sales of these shoes benefit Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. This year’s collection includes versions of the Air Jordan 5 Low, the Nike Dunk Low and the Air Force 1 among others.

It should be noted that these releases are all subject to change, as over the past several years release dates have been changed frequently and will little notice.

