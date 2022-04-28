Packer x Reebok Answer IV: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Packer Shoes is teaming up with Reebok for the release of the Packer x Reebok Answer IV on Friday, April 29, with a retail price of $180.

The Answer IV is, of course, a part of Allen Iverson’s long-running signature line with Reebok. Having signed with the Vector right out of Georgetown in 1996, Iverson was already a sneaker success heading into what would become his career year, the 2000-01 NBA season. Iverson would have individual success — winning the 2001 All-Star Game MVP, the scoring title with 31.1 points per game, All-NBA First Team honors and the regular-season MVP — while also leading the 76ers to their first NBA Finals since 1983.

It would be in that Finals that the Answer IV, and perhaps Iverson himself, would have a signature moment. In the middle of a 48-point effort in a Game 1 upset over the eventual champion Lakers, Iverson would bury a shot and then step over Ty Lue, the signature highlight in a Hall of Fame career.

The Answer IV has been re-released several times over the years, including a pair commemorating the step over, a 20th anniversary OG retro and a previous collaboration with Packer. The colorway releasing Friday, similar to the previous Packer collab, replaces leather on parts of the upper and on the zip closure with grey mesh. There are also hits of red to go along with white leather to complete the look.

