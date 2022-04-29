Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita Sweet 16”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

After announcing a new contract with the Kobe Bryant estate last month after an at-times contentious breakup last year, Nike has revealed release details for the anticipated Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita Sweet 16.” The shoe will release on May 1 with a retail price of $180.

The Kobe 6 Protro ‘Mambacita Sweet 16’ will be released via Exclusive Access in the SNKRS app on 5/1, in select regions. Profits will benefit the #mambamambacitasports foundation to honor Gianna “Gigi” Bryant’s goal to build a better, more inclusive future for the game. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/2AUHKH0AL2 — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) April 29, 2022

The Kobe line, prior to his contract expiration last year, had been seeing a new form of retroing called “protros” for the last several years — re-releasing popular models from Kobe’s past but with new technology to keep them in line with current performance trends. This, as well as Kobe’s enduring popularity with the current generation of NBA stars, has made the Kobe line extremely popular on the NBA hardwood with several players, including Devin Booker and DeMar DeRozan, carrying the flag.

Among the notable past Kobes to get the protro treatment have been the Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch,” the Nike x Undefeated Kobe Protro 5 “What If” Pack, the Kobe 5 Protro “Bruce Lee” and the Kobe 5 Protro “Chaos.”

The Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita Sweet 16,” however, may be the most unique. This shoe honors not only the legacy of Kobe Bryant, but also his daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, who along with Kobe died tragically in a helicopter crash in January 2020. The shoes feature both Kobe and Gigi’s names on the back along with the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation logo as well as Gigi’s number 2 on both sides.

With the new Nike x Kobe contract in place, the “Mambacita Sweet 16” Kobe 6 will be the first release, dropping this Sunday, May 1st to honor what would have been Gigi Bryant’s 16th birthday.



Packaging includes winged #2 graphic box and a personal note from Vanessa Bryant. pic.twitter.com/8ZZxM64HoC — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) April 29, 2022

The shoe will have a unique release on May 1. Nike says it will prioritize Nike members who “have put the Mamba Mentality to work on the court and fans who have followed Kobe and Gigi’s journey from the beginning.” The shoes will only be released via Exclusive Access in the SNKRS app while some pairs will also be available for Nike members in the L.A. area via SNKRS Pass reservations. Here’s some more information directly from Nike’s website about how the sneakers will release:

Perhaps the best news of all surrounding this release is that, according to Nike, the profits from the sale of the shoes will be donated to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to creating a positive impact for underserved athletes and boys and girls in sports in memory of Kobe and Gigi.

Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita Sweet 16” Release Details Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Mambacita Sweet 16' May 1 $180

To see more of this month’s releases, check out our release date calendar.