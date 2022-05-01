Lewis Hamilton F1 card sells for $900K, shattering his own record

Goldin has announced that it has sold a Lewis Hamilton 2020 Topps Chrome Superfractor card for a record $900,000.

The sale breaks Hamilton’s own record, which came in March when Goldin sold a 2006 Futera Grand Prix Hamilton card for a reported $312,000.

Final Sale Price: $312,000



An all-time record for any F1 card. pic.twitter.com/VV2GmDSgnk — Goldin (@GoldinCo) March 14, 2022

Hamilton is of course considered one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, racking up seven world titles as well as holding the record for most wins, pole positions and podium finishes. And F1 itself is riding a wave of popularity, thanks in part to its Netflix docuseries, “Formula 1: Drive to Survive.”

Hamilton did not originally appear in the series, but began to appear starting in its second season. Hamilton was also a key player in the very controversial finish to the 2021 season, which has driven much debate online.

As Formula 1 has grown, so has an interest in F1 trading cards. Trading cards, in general, continue to be on an upswing and F1 is no exception, as seen in this search of F1 cards available on eBay.

Given that the F1 card record has been shattered twice in the past two months, it’s safe to say this is a story to keep an eye on.