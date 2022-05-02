Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of May, including the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 2

The month of May got off to a hot start with the release of the Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita Sweet 16” and it should continue to roll from there.

Other notable releases on the schedule include the teased Supreme x Air Flight 95, an Air Jordan 6 reminiscent of Ray Allen’s PEs from the 2000 Olympics, the Air Jordan 11 Low “72-10,” Reebok Question and Answer IV retros from Allen Iverson’s line and many more.

There are plenty of more releases to come as well, although it should be noted that these releases are all subject to change, as over the past several years release dates have been changed frequently and will little notice. We’ll also update this page throughout the month as more releases get added to the calendar.

