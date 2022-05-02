 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of May, including the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 2

Andy Silva provides a look at some of the latest and greatest kicks to hit retail for the month of May.

By Andy Silva
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The month of May got off to a hot start with the release of the Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita Sweet 16” and it should continue to roll from there.

Other notable releases on the schedule include the teased Supreme x Air Flight 95, an Air Jordan 6 reminiscent of Ray Allen’s PEs from the 2000 Olympics, the Air Jordan 11 Low “72-10,” Reebok Question and Answer IV retros from Allen Iverson’s line and many more.

There are plenty of more releases to come as well, although it should be noted that these releases are all subject to change, as over the past several years release dates have been changed frequently and will little notice. We’ll also update this page throughout the month as more releases get added to the calendar.

If you have questions or just want to talk sneakers, hit on me up on Twitter — my username is @a_silva32. Good luck if you’re going after any of these sure-to-be popular releases!

Sneaker Release Schedule for May

Sneaker Release Date Retail Price
Sneaker Release Date Retail Price
Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Mambacita Sweet 16' May 1 $180
Adidas Forum Triple Platform Pride Low May 1 $130
Adidas Stan Smith Pride May 1 $120
Adidas Superstar Pride May 1 $100
Adidas NMD_V3 May 1 $160
Adidas NMD_V3 May 1 $160
Air Jordan 1 Stash May 3 $175
Womens Air Jordan 1 Mid SE May 3 $135
Nike LeBron 19 May 3 $200
Nike LeBron 19 Low May 3 $160
Converse x DRKSHDW TURBOWPN Egret May 3 $200
Converse x DRKSHDW TURBOWPN Clay May 3 $200
Adidas ZX 8000 PARLEY May 3 $160
Nike Dunk Low Fossil Rose May 4 $110
Reebok Club C Clean Women's Shoes May 4 $100
Reebok Club C Clean Women's Shoes May 4 $100
Reebok Club C Clean Women's Shoes May 4 $100
Reebok La Casa De Papel Classic Leather Shoes May 4 $100
Reebok La Casa De Papel Club C Men's Shoes May 4 $100
Reebok La Casa De Papel F/S Hi Women's Shoes May 4 $100
Reebok La Casa De Papel Zig Kinetica II Shoes May 4 $135
Supreme x Nike Air Flight 95 May 5 N/A
Women's Adidas NMD_V3 May 5 $160
Women's Nike Dunk High White and Pink Prime May 5 $115
Nike Dunk Low Championship Court Purple May 5 $100
Women's Nike Dunk Low Patchwork May 5 $110
Women's Nike Dunk Low Next Nature White and Black May 5 $105
Reebok Answer IV May 6 $150
Air Jordan 9 Chile Red May 7 $200
Nike Air Max 1 Treeline May 7 $150
Adidas Campus 80s Pride May 9 $100
Adidas NMD_V3 May 9 $160
Nike Dunk Low Cider May 10 $110
Nike Dunk Low Next Nature May 10 $110
Nike LeBron 19 May 10 $200
Air Jordan 1 Zoom Cmft May 10 $140
Women's Air Jordan 1 Acclimate May 10 $150
Air Jordan 6 Midnight Navy May 11 $200
Nike Air Max 97 Off Noir May 11 $200
Jordan Zion 1 SP May 11 $130
Nike Air Griffey Max 1 May 12 $170
Nike Air Max BW Marina May 12 $130
Nike Dunk Low Team Red and White May 12 $100
Women's Nike Dunk Low Next Nature White and Gym Red May 12 $105
Nike Air Max 90 May 12 $140
Nike Air Max 90 May 12 $140
Converse x A-COLD-WALL* Aeon Active CX May 12 $160
A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 2 May 13 $225
Nike ACG Air Mada Vachetta Tan May 13 $130
Nike ACG Air Mada Ash Green May 13 $130
Nike ACG Air Mada Ash Black May 13 $130
Nike Offline 2.0 Summit White May 13 $130
Nike Dunk Low Next Nature Riftblue May 13 $110
Nike Air Max 90 Premium May 13 $150
Billionaire Boys Club Reebok Zig Kinetica II Shoes May 13 $150
Tyrrell Winston Reebok Club C 85 Shoes May 13 $120
Tyrrell Winston Reebok Question Mid May 13 $160
Women's Air Jordan 3 Dark Mocha May 14 $200
Air Jordan 11 Low 72-10 May 14 $190
Adidas Terrex Agravic Flow 2 Trail Running Shoes May 16 $130
Womens Adidas Terrex Agravic Flow 2 Trail Running Shoes May 16 $130

More From DraftKings Nation