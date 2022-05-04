Nike Dunk: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

As I previously chronicled on DK Playbook, the Dunk is one of the most iconic models in Nike’s history. And if you’re a fan of the Dunk, Thursday, May 5, will be a great day for you!

Thursday will see three women’s Nike Dunks, including a White/Pink Dunk High colorway for $115, the “Patchwork” Dunk Low for $110 and a White/Black “Panda” colorway for $105. The fellas aren’t left out, however, as a Dunk Low “Championship Court Purple” will release for $100.

Perhaps the most interesting of the quartet, Nike says the “Patchwork” takes inspiration from past colorways, textures and prints featured on the Dunk and will definitely stand out in the crowd. That’s not to say that the other colorways are lacking or boring. It’s just hard to ignore the mismatch of colors and styles that is the “Patchwork,” which feels very on-trend for 2022.

All of these Dunk models will be available on the Nike SNKRS app, so good luck on your quest for new kicks!

