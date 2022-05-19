Air Jordan 5 Low x CLOT: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Jordan Brand collaborates with CLOT, the famed Hong Kong-based streetwear and fashion label, for a low-cut version of the Air Jordan 5 set for release on Friday, May 20.

The Air Jordan 5 was another famed design by Tinker Hatfield worn on court by Michael Jordan during the 1989-90 NBA season for the Bulls. The shoe is also famous for having been a popular choice of Will Smith during the “Fresh Prince” era, even being seen in the show’s opening credits. It also continued the use of Spike Lee’s Mars Blackmon character in the ad campaign for the shoe.

The design was based on World War II fighter planes and is known for its flames on the midsole and use of 3M material. This particular iteration of the Air Jordan 5 is distinctive for the homages to Chinese culture courtesy of CLOT founder Edison Chen. The shoe features a black upper with satin sheen along with jade beads and hits of red. Nike notes that Stylized sūzhōu mǎzi numerals on the heel offer a fresh take on his Airness’ number, which had appeared on several OG colorways of the AJ V. The shoe also has a glow in the dark outsole featuring the CLOT logo as well as glow in the dark side panels.

This is not CLOT’s first collaboration with Jordan Brand or Nike, with notable past efforts including the Air Max 1 Kiss of Death, the Nike LD Waffle sacai CLOT Kiss of Death 2, the Air Jordan 14 Low and the Air Jordan 13 Low.

