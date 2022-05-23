What surprise characters might we see in Obi-Wan Kenobi series?

Anticipation is high for the upcoming “Obi Wan Kenobi” series on Disney+ which debuts on May 27. We already know that Ewan McGregor will don the Jedi robes once more as the legendary Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi and that the series will feature “the rematch of the century” between Kenobi and his erstwhile apprentice-turned-Sith Lord Darth Vader, played by the returning Hayden Christensen.

But who else could return to the galaxy far, far way? That in of itself has driven a lot of anticipation. Let’s take a look below at some of the characters who could cross paths with Kenobi once again.

Luke Skywalker

Let’s get the easy one out of the way: Yes, Luke Skywalker is in this series. We’ve already seen a glimpse of Luke in both trailers and we have also seen Obi-Wan have words with grumpy old Uncle Owen.

Given that Obi-Wan is on Tatooine to watch over and protect Luke, as seen in the Star Wars comic series, and given that the pull of whatever mission takes Obi-Wan off planet against his duty to protect Luke will, I imagine, be a large part of this series, it would be hard not to get at least a few glimpses of the boy who will grow up to destroy the Death Star.

VERDICT: The Force is strong with this one.

Leia Organa

We can’t talk about Luke without — spoiler alert — talking about his twin sister. At first blush, it would seem unlikely that Kenobi, who is in exile on Tatooine, would cross paths with the young adopted princess of Alderaan. However, there has been chatter that Jimmy Smits could be returning as Senator Bail Organa, Leia’s adoptive father. If he does appear that greatly increases the likelihood of Leia making an appearance. And given all the connections of the past, it feels right that Kenobi would get to see Anakin’s other child at least once before she sends a couple of droids to deliver her urgent plea for help further down the line.

VERDICT: Rebellions are built on hope (aka, optimistically high).

Ahsoka Tano

Since this series will continue to be about Obi-Wan and Anakin’s connection, it would only be right for Ahsoka to have an encounter with her old grandmaster. For those unaware, in the “Clone Wars” animated series, Ahsoka was the padawan of Anakin Skywalker, often going on various missions and adventures with both Anakin and Obi-Wan. She fakes her own death after Order 66 and later appears in the animated sequel series “Star Wars: Rebels,” where she actually duels with Darth Vader.

Given that she seems unaware — or wishes to be — of who Vader really is under his mask, it would seem unlikely that she would cross paths with Vader here. However, despite Lucasfilm’s best attempts to throw cold water on the notion of an Ahsoka cameo, I could definitely see her at the very least giving her old grandmaster Obi-Wan a sliver of hope amidst the broken darkness he finds himself in at the beginning of the series.

VERDICT: Never tell me the odds (aka, 50-50).

Captain Rex/Clone Commander Cody

Temuera Morrison being back in the fold opens up the possibility that we see one of the clones pop up in this series.

Now, Rex has been seen in several other places in the canon post-”Clone Wars,” so he seemingly makes more sense for a cameo. However, it would be a nice bit of closure if Obi-Wan’s former second-in-command with the 212th shows up. Very little has been revealed about what happens to the clones between Episodes 3 and 4, so perhaps that could be part of the story here. Perhaps Cody could make amends with Obi-Wan for following his pre-programmed orders on Utapau. Or perhaps he’s enlisted by the Inquisitorius to come out of retirement to assist in the pursuit of Obi-Wan given how familiar he is with how Kenobi thinks. Either way, it could be an intriguing plot point.

VERDICT: Who is more foolish? The fool or the fool who follows him? (aka, somewhat unlikely, but would be great fan service).

Darth Maul

Ah, perhaps Obi-Wan’s greatest nemesis. Maul has taken Obi-Wan’s master Qui-Gon Jinn and his love Duchess Satine Kryze and generally is consumed with hate and anger toward the now-desert hermit. Given this white-hot hatred and tunnel vision, some are assuming Maul will appear to once again be a thorn in Obi-Wan’s side.

However, canonically it would not make much sense for Maul to play a role here. In “Rebels” he spends the better part of two seasons searching out Kenobi in his unending quest for revenge, so it feels unlikely that he would find him here. Lucasfilm has also denied Maul ever was part of the plan for the series despite rumors to the contrary. The Maul-Kenobi rivalry had a tremendously satisfying conclusion in “Rebels” and I think it’s best to leave well enough alone.

VERDICT: I’ve got a bad feeling about this (aka, highly unlikely).

Qui-Gon Jinn

This is perhaps the cameo people most want to see but also the one which seems to be the most in question.

Similar to Ahsoka, Qui-Gon is key to the story and bond of Obi-Wan and Anakin. He introduced them and brought them together in his dying plea to Obi-Wan to train Anakin. It should also be noted, that when we leave Master Yoda in “Revenge of the Sith,” he gives Obi-Wan training so that he can commune with Qui-Gon, who has mastered how to return from the netherworld of the Force. Sounds like a slam dunk right?

Well, Liam Neeson, who portrayed Qui-Gon in “The Phantom Menace,” has said that while he is open to returning, he would only do so in a film, not a streaming limited event series. However, to me, that seems like a lot of bantha fodder. First of all, Neeson has returned several times to lend his voice to Star Wars projects, including in “The Clone Wars.” So much for only appearing in a movie. Also, this seems like the exact type of denial someone would make in order to throw people off the scent of a potential cameo. Given all that, I’m expecting to see Qui-Gon in some form in this series.

VERDICT: Feel, don’t think. Use your instincts (aka, somewhat likely).

Emperor Palpatine

Obviously, Palpatine is a key player throughout the Skywalker Saga. After pulling all the strings in the shadows on both sides of the Clone Wars, Palpatine has achieved his goals and is in complete control of the galaxy. But does it make sense for him to play a role in this series?

It seems highly unlikely the Emperor will make an appearance here. In the grand scheme of things, the continued pursuit of Kenobi seems more important to Darth Vader than to Palpatine. The search may have his approval, but perhaps not his interest. If anything, after successfully swaying Anakin to the dark side from under Obi-Wan’s nose, Palpatine may not consider him much of a threat. So given the presence of the Inquisitorius and Vader, it seems like Palpatine would be unnecessary for this story.

VERDICT: Your feeble skills are no match for the power of the dark side (aka, highly unlikely).

Other possibilities

Yoda, Bo-Katan Kryze, Caleb Dume/Kanan Jarrus, Cal Kestis, Quinlan Vos, Boba Fett, Mace Windu (don’t get your hopes up), Han Solo (really don’t get your hopes up)

If you have questions or just want to talk Star Wars, hit on me up on Twitter — my username is @a_silva32.