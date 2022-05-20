Yeezy 700 V3 “Fade Carbon”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Adidas and Yeezy will be releasing the Yeezy 700 V3 “Fade Carbon” through the Adidas Confirmed app and the Yeezy Supply website for a retail price of $210 for adults.

YZY 700 V3 FADE CARBON. AVAILABLE MAY 21 ON https://t.co/pzsXngPlBu, ON CONFIRMED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AND CHINA, ON THE ADIDAS APP IN SELECT COUNTRIES, AND ON YEEZY SUPPLY. pic.twitter.com/MoIOYoqz4e — adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) May 17, 2022

The draw is currently open on the Confirmed app and will remain open until Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET. The draw will then take place at 11 a.m. ET and users will be notified of their draw results. Right from the Confirmed app, here’s how the draw works:

I have written about the Yeezy line previously, but the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 is a bit different. This silhouette is the first in the 700 line not to utilize Boost, instead featuring an EVA midsole. The shoe’s upper is noteworthy for its gradient Adidas Primeknit, going from purple to red, with a rubber cage overlay. The shoe also features grey paneling on the toe and a black neoprene bootie.

The 700 V3 is perhaps not quite as popular on the resale market as some other Yeezy models, however, that doesn’t mean that the “Fade Carbon” should be an easy cop. Best of luck to those of you looking to add these to your collection!

Yeezy 700 V3 “Fade Carbon” Release Details Sneaker Release Date Price Sneaker Release Date Price Yeezy 700 V3 Fade Carbon May 21 $210

