Air Jordan 4 “Military Black”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Jordan Brand is releasing a new colorway of the legendary Air Jordan 4 that is a twist on a classic.

The Air Jordan 4 "Military Black" is releasing this weekend. Who's going for a pair? pic.twitter.com/m3PHgKaUSf — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) May 17, 2022

Tinker Hatfield, aka the design GOAT, designed the Air Jordan 4 and the shoe was initially worn on court by Michael Jordan during the 1988-89 NBA season for the Bulls. The shoe features some similar design cues from the Air Jordan 3 such as visible air in the heel and prominent Nike/Jordan branding on the back but also featured a few noteworthy departures. These included the famous wings on the back toward the heel and the mesh panels in the middle of the upper as well as a unique lacing system that allows for a number of different lacing patterns. On court, the shoe is most famous for Michael Jordan’s game-winning shot over Craig Ehlo in the first round of the 1989 playoffs to propel the Bulls past the Cavaliers. In pop culture, it’s famous for its appearance in Spike Lee’s “Do The Right Thing.”

Tomorrow’s release takes its cues from the famous “Military Blue” edition of the Air Jordan 4, which was an OG colorway released in 1989. All the areas of the shoe which were blue in the OG colorway are instead black for this new release, hence the unofficial “Military Black” moniker.

The Air Jordan 4 remains one of the Air Jordan line’s most popular models, including two collaborations with Union, an Eminem PE and a Travis Scott collab among other notable colorways.

Air Jordan 4 “Military Black” Release Details Sneaker Release Date Price Sneaker Release Date Price Air Jordan 4 "Military Black" May 21 $210

