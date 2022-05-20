 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Air Jordan 4 “Military Black”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Andy Silva breaks down the release details for the Air Jordan 4 “Military Black” set for release on Saturiday, May 21.

By Andy Silva
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Jordan Brand is releasing a new colorway of the legendary Air Jordan 4 that is a twist on a classic.

Tinker Hatfield, aka the design GOAT, designed the Air Jordan 4 and the shoe was initially worn on court by Michael Jordan during the 1988-89 NBA season for the Bulls. The shoe features some similar design cues from the Air Jordan 3 such as visible air in the heel and prominent Nike/Jordan branding on the back but also featured a few noteworthy departures. These included the famous wings on the back toward the heel and the mesh panels in the middle of the upper as well as a unique lacing system that allows for a number of different lacing patterns. On court, the shoe is most famous for Michael Jordan’s game-winning shot over Craig Ehlo in the first round of the 1989 playoffs to propel the Bulls past the Cavaliers. In pop culture, it’s famous for its appearance in Spike Lee’s “Do The Right Thing.”

Tomorrow’s release takes its cues from the famous “Military Blue” edition of the Air Jordan 4, which was an OG colorway released in 1989. All the areas of the shoe which were blue in the OG colorway are instead black for this new release, hence the unofficial “Military Black” moniker.

The Air Jordan 4 remains one of the Air Jordan line’s most popular models, including two collaborations with Union, an Eminem PE and a Travis Scott collab among other notable colorways.

Air Jordan 4 “Military Black” Release Details

Sneaker Release Date Price
Sneaker Release Date Price
Air Jordan 4 "Military Black" May 21 $210

To see more of this month’s releases, check out our release date calendar.

More From DraftKings Nation